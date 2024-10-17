'The older generation will end up living in fear': Concerns over children's care home plan for Telford bungalow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plans to turn a semi-detached dormer bungalow on Avon Close in Little Dawley, Telford, into a care home for two children were submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council in August.

The proposal hoped to provide a home with "therapeutic care and support" for up to two children between the ages of seven and 17, who had "faced behavioural, emotional, and social challenges".

But neighbours haven't been too pleased with the plans, with 24 submitting their objections and none publicly supporting the scheme.

Many concerns have been regarding the potential impact on the "quiet" neighbourhood, which neighbours say consists largely of pensioners.