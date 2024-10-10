Plans submitted to demolish high street offices and shop in Telford to build apartment block
Plans have been lodged to demolish a former office building and a shop in a Telford town centre to build four apartments.
Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Wrekin Housing Group has applied to demolish its former office in Dawley town centre and build four apartments for social rent.
The application covers the former offices on Dawley High Street and the next-door shop.
If approved, the development would replace the building with a two-storey block of one-bedroom, two-person apartments.