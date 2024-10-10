Plans submitted to demolish high street offices and shop in Telford to build apartment block

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Wrekin Housing Group has applied to demolish its former office in Dawley town centre and build four apartments for social rent.

The application covers the former offices on Dawley High Street and the next-door shop.

If approved, the development would replace the building with a two-storey block of one-bedroom, two-person apartments.