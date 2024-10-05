Telford man faces 'substantial' prison sentence after admitting wounding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jack Rayson of Chiltern Gardens, Dawley had been charged with attempted murder following the incident in Telford on July 2, in which a man was left with serious injuries.

Rayson, who had denied attempted murder, did admit to wounding the man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm when he appeared before a Judge at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.