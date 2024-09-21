See inside cherished Telford pub that's finally open again and ready to be 'heart of the community'
A 294-year-old Telford pub has reopened after more than three years out of action.
The Elephant and Castle on Dawley High Street was closed during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It failed to reopen following the pandemic due to economic circumstances. The pub was also in dire need of a refurbishment and locals feared that time may have been called permanently at the Elephant.
Regulars and the locals in Dawley even formed a campaign group, Save the Elephant and Castle Dawley, and meetings were held to see if the community could buy the pub.
But now, Valiant Pub Company has bought the Elephant and leased it to experienced landlord and Dawley local Spencer Jordan-Pitt, who has more than 14 years' experience running pubs.