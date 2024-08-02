Casualties in care of paramedics after crash between motorbike and car at Telford junction
Emergency services were called to a collision between a motorbike and a car at a junction of a road in Telford.
Police, fire and ambulance services were called a crash on Southall Road in Dawley, Telford at around 1.30pm on Friday.
The incident involved a collision between a car and motorbike, and happened on the junction of the B4373 and Southall Road.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue said that oxygen had been given in first aid, and "casualties" had been left in the care of the ambulance crew.
A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.49pm to a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike at the junction of the B4373 and Southall Road in Great Dawley, Dawley. One ambulance attended the scene.”
West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.