Casualties in care of paramedics after crash between motorbike and car at Telford junction

Police, fire and ambulance services were called a crash on Southall Road in Dawley, Telford at around 1.30pm on Friday.

The incident involved a collision between a car and motorbike, and happened on the junction of the B4373 and Southall Road.

The crash happened on the junction of the B4373 and Southall Road in Dawley. Photo: Google

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said that oxygen had been given in first aid, and "casualties" had been left in the care of the ambulance crew.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.49pm to a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike at the junction of the B4373 and Southall Road in Great Dawley, Dawley. One ambulance attended the scene.”

West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.