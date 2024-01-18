Great Dawley Town Council approve council tax precept rise equivalent to 76 pence extra per week

Great Dawley Town Council considered their budget for the next financial year at their monthly meeting recently.

Previous proposals were for a weekly increase of £1.09 per Band D household.

The council’s executive committee has looked at further ways to ‘reduce the burden’ and the precept rise was reduced to a 76 pence weekly rise per Band D household.

The approved budget allows the ‘continued delivery’ of events including Dawley Day, Malinslee Big Picnic, the annual Barmouth trip, Christmas parties and the Christmas lights switch-ons.

“The budget ensures community buildings are kept open for valued community groups & services and that amenities such as play parks, bus shelters and bins are maintained,” stated minutes of the Great Dawley Town Council meeting for January.

Income from the council tax precept will also allow the council to continue to deliver essential services such as the Community Action Team (CAT) and the youth service.

The CAT service is jointly funded by Telford & Wrekin Council along with parish council to pay for area-focused services required in neighbourhoods.

Councillors unanimously agreed to the budget for the next financial year 2024/25. The town council precept is in addition to the precept set by Telford & Wrekin Council and emergency services.

At their January meeting the town council considered a grant application of up to £6,250 requested by Dawley Town Football Club for work at Doseley Road.

Councillor Stefan Heighway raised concerns that the grant was for retrospective work.

Councillor Davies said that the council has a ‘long history’ of supporting the football club through projects and highlighted the ‘desire’ to continue to work with them on projects.

He proposes that the council declined to grant the application in full and that the football club were invited to apply for another grant for work not yet completed, to comply with the council’s grant criteria.

The proposal was agreed by councillors.