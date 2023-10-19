Police clampdown on anti-social behaviour in Dawley

Police in Dawley say they are clamping down on anti-social behaviour after complaints from people in the town.

Dawley High Street in Telford
West Mercia Police said tradespeople and they were made aware of anti-social behaviour effecting Dawley High Street by business owners and residents.

PC Paul Brittain said: "Police & partner agencies have been taking action which has resulted in penalties including arrests of perpetrators."

He added that police and local partner agencies will continue to patrol the area but request that the public continue to let officers know of any incidents they witness either by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or the police via 101.

