The areas hit by the power cut in Dawley. Picture: National Grid/Mapbox

People living and working in and around Dawley High Street were left without power in on Thursday after 'third-party damage' interrupted the town's electricity supplies.

The incident was reported at around 12.30pm.

Updates to the National Grid website said that there was "currently third party damage to our network" and engineers were "working hard to resolve the issue".

Around 73 properties were marked as "off supply" at around 2pm.