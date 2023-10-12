Power cut hits homes and businesses in Dawley town centre

By Megan JonesDawleyPublished: Comments

Damage to the electricity network has left dozens of homes and businesses in part of Telford without power.

The areas hit by the power cut in Dawley. Picture: National Grid/Mapbox
The areas hit by the power cut in Dawley. Picture: National Grid/Mapbox

People living and working in and around Dawley High Street were left without power in on Thursday after 'third-party damage' interrupted the town's electricity supplies.

The incident was reported at around 12.30pm.

Updates to the National Grid website said that there was "currently third party damage to our network" and engineers were "working hard to resolve the issue".

Around 73 properties were marked as "off supply" at around 2pm.

National Grid said that supply should be restored by approximately 3.30pm on Thursday.

Dawley
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News