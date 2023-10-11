£5,000 appeal to save Telford social club hit by soaring running costs

Dawley Social Club Photo: Google Maps

Vicky Dodson has set up a GoFundMe page for Dawley Social Club in order to raise money for its future.

The committee has been working hard to restore the club to financial order – with a negotiated, managed regime – but they say they first need to solve the "immediate financial crisis".

They need to raise £5,000 imminently to prevent the social club's doors from closing for good.

Vicky said on the GoFundMe page: "We desperately want to save this valuable safe space for the people of Dawley and their families, and achieve our end goal of an upbeat establishment for those young, old and in between and continue to provide a variety of services, including supporting those less able in our community instead of leaving yet another building empty to rot. Please help us to do this.

"Any donation you are able to give, whatever the amount, to help us achieve our goal of saving the club, will be gratefully received."

Dawley Social Club has been a community building since the turn of the last century and a social club since the 1960s.

The committee want to save the "valuable community asset" for generations to come and to support the local clubs and societies that utilise the space.

The committee say they will avoid letting down those who have already secured their room bookings for personal events in the next year.