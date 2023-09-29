New speed limit and traffic bumps for road

The traffic calming measures will be put in at The Ley, Dawley.

The whole length of the Ley will become a 20 mile an hour zone with the speed bumps to a point north west of the junction with Harp Lane and south east of the junction with Finger Road.

Telford & Wrekin borough council says it is exercising its powers under Section 90A of the Highways Act 1980 to install

road humps.

They will be 1800mm wide, 3000mm in length and 65mm high and made of precast reinforced concrete.