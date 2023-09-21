Women offered free self defence classes

The classes last for three weeks and teach modern self defence techniques

The classes at at Dawley Christian Centre in the High Street, starting on October 3, are on for three weeks every Tuesday between 6.45 and 8.45pm.

The self defence tuition is being delivered as part of the Safer and Stronger Communities Project, led by Telford & Wrekin Council in partnership with West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion.

Telford & Wrekin Council contributed £2 million in 2021 for the two-year project, with an additional £500,000 invested from the PCC.

The classes will see attendees learn modern close quarter combative (CQC) methods of self-defence, developed by military, police and martial arts practitioners which prepares people for real life encounters.

Organisers say there is no need to book and the event is free.

Kelly Middleton, cabinet member for safer & stronger communities and Telford & Wrekin Council said: “We want all women in our community to have access to self-defence sessions and we are making sure there is practical support for women, helping reduce feelings of anxiety and boosting confidence while also working closely with Police.