Town celebrates opening of new Post Office

Cllr Andy Burford, postmaster Gurj Singh, Cllr Shaun Davies, post office staff Teresa Birch and Corinne Leonard and Post Office Network Provision Lead Kulwant Dosanijh

Dawley Post Office opened last month, ten weeks later than planned, but an official grand opening took place on Monday.

The new Post Office at the Lifestyle Express Top Shop in Burton Street, replaces the former Post Office in the Co-op that disappeared last July when the supermarket closed.

It had been hoped the replacement Post Office would be up and running in February but it took longer than planned to refit the shop in which it is now located.

Local councillors Shaun Davies and Andy Burford cut the ribbon on Monday at the official opening of the Post Office with new Postmaster Gurj Singh.

The Telford & Wrekin councillors said: “We want to thank new Postmaster Gurj Singh for taking on Dawley Post Office which is now open daily with long opening hours, making it easy for the local community to work around their other life and work commitments.

"After a period of time without a Post Office in Dawley we want to help spread the great news that the Post Office is now in a new location with an enthusiastic postmaster and three experienced members of staff who worked at the previous location.”

Adjustments were made to the Lifestyle Express Top Shop store to ensure easy access into and within the shop. There are internal steps within the shop, however, there is level access to the two Post Office counters near the entrance. The convenience store’s tills have moved further along the counter. It offers a wide range of Post Office services.

Postmaster Gurj Singh said: “The community is really happy that I have taken on the Post Office. It has made their lives easier. I am open daily and people can pop in for so many Post Office services including free cash withdrawals, which is great, as there is no free-to-use cash machine in the area. It also saves people going into town to do all their banking.

“My existing customers were delighted that I was adding the Post Office and I now have new customers as well. People can pay bills, send parcels, renew their car tax and do home shopping returns here while euros are also available on demand and further currencies can be pre-ordered. There are parking bays on the road outside the shop and a large free car park opposite, so it's very easy for people to visit quickly.”

Kulwant Dosanjh, Post Office network provision lead, added: “We are delighted that Dawley has a Post Office again as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The opening hours make it very convenient to visit.”