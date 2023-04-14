Town's long-awaited Post Office finally opens its doors

Dawley Post Office staff Tina Cherrington,Teresa Birch, postmaster Gurjinder Singh and Corinne Leonard

The town's original Post Office was based within the Co-op on the High Street but the supermarket chain chose not to renew its lease in July last year.

A temporary post office was then set up at the library on Burton Street, after a deal was negotiated by Telford & Wrekin Council, Great Dawley Town Council and local councillors.

A new permanent post office was scheduled to open on January 24 at the Lifestyle Express Top Shop in Burton Street with new postmaster and shop owner Gurjinder Singh.

However, the opening has been beset with delays, with complications with the refurbishment work putting back the opening date until early March.

The Post Office then had to wait on the installation of an ADSL line to improve internet connectivity, which delayed the opening yet again.

But on Friday, Dawley Post Office is due to open its doors at 1pm.

Because of onsite training, there will be reduced hours at the Post Office in its first week, but the normal hours of service will see it open seven days a week from 8am – 7pm Monday to Saturday and Sunday from 10am - 4pm.