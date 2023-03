Emergency services attended the incident in Telford on Saturday. Photo: Google

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a crash in Dawley just after 7pm on Saturday.

One fire appliance was mobilised to the scene from Telford station to Stirchley Lane, on the outskirts of Telford Town Park.

Upon arrival, the crew found one male had managed to free himself from his vehicle after it collided with a tree.