Road shut as police negotiators called amid concern for man's welfare in Dawley

Police have been called to Dawley in Telford

Police negotiators have been called to King Street in Dawley and the road closed to traffic.

Police say the incident is ongoing and people are being asked to avoid the area.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Emergency services are currently on King Street in Dawley, Telford, following concerns [for a man].