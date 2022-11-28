80,000 Christmas lights make for a dazzling show in Dawley

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 25/11/2022 - The Pickering Christmas Lights 2022 in Dawley, Telford - raising money for The Britain Heart Foundation. Organised by Shaun Pickering in his family..

This year the Pickering family are putting on a dazzling light show at two of their homes in Dawley and Little Dawley while the third house will be taking a break this year - but not because of the cost of living crisis.

"Last year it cost me about £120 for the lights in November and December," said Shaun, of Manor Road. "But they are on at my house and my sister Louise's what ever the cost is. It is not paid for by the donations and we see it as our contribution to the British Heart Foundation and in memory of our dad.

"Ryan my brother is not doing it this year, not because of the cost of living crisis but because he wants to take a break. It is a big effort to put the displays up and to find replacement bulbs."

Shaun says there are 40,000 lights at his home and at his sister Louise's in Trinity Road, making a grand total of 80,000 low energy LED lights. There is also a sleigh at Shaun's and he says people are welcome to go into his garden and sit on it and admire the curtain displays from his house.

Shaun says the fundraising has been going a bit slower than last year but expects things to pick up when December starts.

"I'm not worried," said Shaun. "To be fair anything we raise will be positive for the charity. We are hoping to raise at least £1,000 and whatever we raise Wrekin Housing has agree to match it. We have had donations including £150 in cash which isn't in the total online yet."

It is the fourth year that the Pickerings have lit up Dawley in spectacular style

Both displays are on every day from 4pm until 10pm and will be running until New Year's Day.

Over the years the Pickerings have nearly raised £10,000, with the help of The Wrekin Housing Group match funding everything.

Their dad, John died in 2019 at the age of 59 from heart disease.

John was well known for his lights displays and was also a big supporter of mental health awareness. He left behind sons Shaun and Ryan, daughter Louise and grandsons Leon and Mckenzie.