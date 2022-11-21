Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pickering family shrug off cost of living crisis to switch on their famous Christmas light displays

By David TooleyDawleyPublished:

A family has shrugged off the cost of living crisis to switch on a double display of Christmas lights this year.

The Pickering family and their Christmas lights
The Pickering family and their Christmas lights

It is the fourth year that the Pickerings of Dawley have had a big switch on in memory of their dad John to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Shaun Pickering said the lights they have on at his place at Manor Road, Dawley and his sister Louise's in Trinity Road, Little Dawley, have attracted comment from people surprised that the displays are on this year.

He said: "We’ve had them back on for a week now and the response we have had is great because of the energy costs increase this year a lot of people thought we weren't going to be doing our displays.

"But we were determined to still light the streets of Dawley up this Christmas and bring joy to everyone and raise awareness of heart disease."

Both displays are on every day from 4 pm until 10pm and will be running until New Year's Day."

Over the years the Pickerings have nearly raised £10,000, with the help of The Wrekin Housing Group match funding everything.

John died in 2019 at the age of 59 from heart disease.

John was well known for his lights displays and was also a big supporter of mental health awareness. He left behind sons Shaun and Ryan, daughter Louise and grandsons Leon and Mckenzie.

People can donate at either location or if they like they can donate straight to the Just Giving Page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shaun-pickering

Dawley
Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News