Pickering family shrug off cost of living crisis to switch on their famous Christmas light displays

The Pickering family and their Christmas lights

It is the fourth year that the Pickerings of Dawley have had a big switch on in memory of their dad John to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Shaun Pickering said the lights they have on at his place at Manor Road, Dawley and his sister Louise's in Trinity Road, Little Dawley, have attracted comment from people surprised that the displays are on this year.

He said: "We’ve had them back on for a week now and the response we have had is great because of the energy costs increase this year a lot of people thought we weren't going to be doing our displays.

"But we were determined to still light the streets of Dawley up this Christmas and bring joy to everyone and raise awareness of heart disease."

Both displays are on every day from 4 pm until 10pm and will be running until New Year's Day."

Over the years the Pickerings have nearly raised £10,000, with the help of The Wrekin Housing Group match funding everything.

John died in 2019 at the age of 59 from heart disease.

John was well known for his lights displays and was also a big supporter of mental health awareness. He left behind sons Shaun and Ryan, daughter Louise and grandsons Leon and Mckenzie.