Armed police in Telford high street after reports of man with gun

Armed police descended on Dawley on after reports of a man with a gun.

Dawley High Street

The alarm was raised at 4pm and officers made their way to the High Street.

West Mercia Police said a group of men were spoken to but no weapons were found.

A spokesperson said there had been no risk to the public.

“I understand that it can be alarming when armed officers are deployed, however I would like to re-iterate that no firearms were located and there is no risk to the public, " the spokesperson said.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience."

Police said the 999 call was made with good intent.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

