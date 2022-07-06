Jailed: Meat thief targeted Telford shop four times in 17 days

Matthew Sylvester, aged 34, targeted the Co-op in High Street, Dawley, on multiple occasions in June.
On the first occasion, on June 13, he stole meat worth £70. The fourth time, on June 29, he took £40 worth of meat and cheese. In between, he stole meat to an unknown value on June 16 and 24.
Sylvester, of Burton Close, Dawley, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.
He was jailed for 12 weeks, with magistrates pointing to his record of offending as an aggravating factor.