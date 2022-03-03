Mascot Perry the Bull gives Telford pupils a Commonwealth Games lesson

Perry the Commonwealth Games mascot visited Ladygrove primary school in Dawley, Telford

Delighted pupils at Ladygrove Primary and Nursery School in Dawley, Telford, were delighted to welcome Perry the Bull.

They learned about the history of the games, the baton and how the Queen handed it over to start the relay that had travelled around the world.

Vicki Tamplin, sports co-ordinator at the school, said: "Back in September last year schools were invited to apply for a visit by Perry.

"In November we were informed that due to high demand requests were being streamlined but in February, much to our delight, we were told we had been successful and would get a visit from Perry.

"He appeared at the assembly which involved the 400 pupils, aged between three and 11-years-old.

"Perry told the children about the games and the Commonwealth and then took part in various activities.

"These involved games with beach balls and exercises.

"It was really interactive and everyone had lots of fun, with the children giggling and enjoying themselves."

Headteacher Jo Weichlbauer said: "It was lovely to have all o our children enjoying the visit of Perry and co-ordinator Amber.

"They had so much fun and Perry's antics made us all smile.

"The children had the most amazing time an learned so much about the history of the Commonwealth Games.