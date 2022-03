Adam Frank Kempin, 42, was caught behind the wheel of a Skoda Octavia in Havenwood, Stirchley, on July 17 last year.

A breath test showed he had 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

At Kidderminster Magistrates Court, Kempin, of Langley Crescent, Dawley, pleaded guilty to driving while above the legal alcohol limit.