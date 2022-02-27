'Save our local': Punters in community bid to reopen their favourite pub

A light show projected onto the Elephant and Castle in Dawley. Photo: Claire Bratley

The Elephant and Castle in Dawley has remained closed since Covid lockdown restrictions were lifted and regulars are concerned that the pub at the top of the town High Street may not open again.

They are taking matters into their own hands and have been polling opinions on a community ownership model.

The new campaign kicked off with a dramatic light show projected on to the front of the pub with the message 'Save the Elephant'.

Spokesman for the group Pete Jackson said: “The owners of the pub refurbished the pub extensively in 2012 and for 10 years it has provided good real ale and a venue for local groups at the heart of the community.

“We are working with the landlord to explore if others would like to see the pub re-opened and what would attract people to use the pub again.

“An initial questionnaire we have circulated indicates strong interest in a community ownership model and 50 people have said they would join a steering group to explore further.

“During March we are circulating further questionnaires and have organised a public meeting to feed back the results, and have invited the Plunkett Foundation to assist in developing our plans.”

The public meeting is on Saturday, March 26, from 11am to 1pm at Dawley House, Burton Street.

Copies of the questionnaire can be received by emailing elephantdawleyconsultation@gmail.com.