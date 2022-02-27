Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Save our local': Punters in community bid to reopen their favourite pub

By Rob Smith DawleyPublished:

Regulars at a pub that was forced to close during lockdown are campaigning to bring it back to use in the heart of their community.

A light show projected onto the Elephant and Castle in Dawley. Photo: Claire Bratley
A light show projected onto the Elephant and Castle in Dawley. Photo: Claire Bratley

The Elephant and Castle in Dawley has remained closed since Covid lockdown restrictions were lifted and regulars are concerned that the pub at the top of the town High Street may not open again.

They are taking matters into their own hands and have been polling opinions on a community ownership model.

The new campaign kicked off with a dramatic light show projected on to the front of the pub with the message 'Save the Elephant'.

Spokesman for the group Pete Jackson said: “The owners of the pub refurbished the pub extensively in 2012 and for 10 years it has provided good real ale and a venue for local groups at the heart of the community.

“We are working with the landlord to explore if others would like to see the pub re-opened and what would attract people to use the pub again.

“An initial questionnaire we have circulated indicates strong interest in a community ownership model and 50 people have said they would join a steering group to explore further.

“During March we are circulating further questionnaires and have organised a public meeting to feed back the results, and have invited the Plunkett Foundation to assist in developing our plans.”

The public meeting is on Saturday, March 26, from 11am to 1pm at Dawley House, Burton Street.

Copies of the questionnaire can be received by emailing elephantdawleyconsultation@gmail.com.

The group is also on Facebook - search for 'Save the Elephant Dawley'.

Dawley
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Digital Content Editor

Digital Content Editor covering the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News