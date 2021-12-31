Jordan's sights set on film and television make-up

Jordan with Rainbow make-up

Jordan North, from Dawley, has had a fascination for horror since watching the Chuckie film at a young age when mum, Donna, put it on my mistake.

Now 20, Jordan has already been involved doing make up on a film, Constitution, which will be shown at film festivals in the Spring and has sights set on work on film and television sets as a full time prosthetic make-up artist.

"I’m currently studying specialist hair and media make-up at university and my main topic I've chosen is the prosthetics pathway. Once completed I will have gained a BA degree in specialist hair and media make-up.

I’ve recently got a job at a Selfridges store working at the Valentino beauty counter selling couture designer makeup to the population which I’m over the moon about and in the past have done voluntary work at festivals doing children's face painting contributing to my community."

Jordan has met some of the worlds most famous makeup artist’s such as Jeffree Star , Mmmmitchell , Plouise , Nick Dudman and Neill Gorton and attended make-up master classes.

"My lecturers at university have taught me so much. They have worked on tv series and films such as Harry Potter, Guardians of the Galaxy , Game of Thrones , Doctor Who and others.!

"After I graduate at university college Birmingham I plan to move to London and work on film and television sets as a full time prosthetic make-up artist. My passion for make artistry is insane and I will push myself to become as successful as possible in these difficult times."