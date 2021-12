Esland Group, which operates care homes for children throughout the Midlands and wider UK, has applied to Telford & Wrekin Council for permission to change the use of a property on the corner of New Road and Harp Lane, in Dawley.

The residential property is a three-bedroom dwelling with a conservatory, single garage and large garden.

The childcare provider wants to use the property as a home for one child and two staff members, both of whom would sleep there overnight.

A planning statement, submitted with the application, says Esland is a leading UK provider of residential childcare, education and therapeutic services for children who have experienced trauma and significant unrest in their lives.

It states: "Esland provides a place of safety and stability which the child can utilise to build meaningful connections and positive relationships.

"With a bespoke 'child-centred' approach, Esland shapes its services around the needs of each individual, enabling the child to progress into a positive and stable future.

"Over the last 15 years, Esland has pioneered a child-focused approach with needs-led pathways that nurture, build connections and strengthen the child’s resilience.

"With a unique combination of senior expertise and a best-practice approach based on leading evidence from around the world, Esland delivers adaptive care and support that has a positive and lasting impact.

"The children Esland looks after are aged between eight to 18-years-old.

"All children undertake a comprehensive assessment programme before being placed in a home and are accompanied at all times by at least one of our carers."

It says the children's home would offer a safe and ‘homely’ environment.

No internal or external alterations are being proposed.

The planning statement says: "To all intent and purpose, it will retain its residential appearance with the only difference being that the children will be cared for by

professional care staff rather than their parents.

"The proposed use would generate no greater level of noise, or traffic movements than an average four bedroom dwelling.

"The only alteration to the residential activity on the site will be the fact that staff will be required to be present at all times on a rota basis.

"The proposal will offer employment to local people and provide a discrete and quiet location where children can be provided with a robust plan for their road to resilience to becoming valued members of society."