New series of Telford ‘calm cafes’ launched for veterans

Published:

Telford & Wrekin Council is launching a series of ‘calm cafes’ for veterans in the new year to support ex-service personnel with their mental wellbeing.

Mayor of Great Dawley, Councillor Stefan Heighway
The calm cafes, which will be led by Telford Mind, will offer a space for veterans to socialise with like-minded people, as well as offering mental health and wellbeing support for those who may require it. They will launch on January 10, from 2pm-4pm, at Dawley Town Hall.

The sessions will take place every two weeks on a drop-in basis.

Telford Mind, which is a member of the borough’s Armed Forces Covenant, first launched its community cafés in January 2020 to offer mental health support to people living in the borough.

Throughout the sessions, trained staff at Telford Mind will guide those who attend to service and non-service charities which will be able to offer additional advice and support.

Councillor Chris Turley, chair of the town’s Armed Forces Covenant, said: “With over 10,000 veterans living in Telford and Wrekin it is our priority to ensure that they have all of the support and information that they need. The Armed Forces Covenant recognises the value that veterans contribute to our businesses and our country and through initiatives like the calm cafes we will ensure our ex-service personnel have access to all of the support they need.”

Mayor of Great Dawley, Councillor Stefan Heighway added: “To have a ‘calm cafe’ in Dawley Town Annex just for veterans is something we are very proud of here at Great Dawley. The sole purpose of this community building is to bring services out to residents and vulnerable people in the community, making them more accessible.

"We have a number of local veterans in the area who have worked in the armed forces and with the area so deep-set in history, this really feels like a unique setting for the group.”

This project is funded as a part of the Armed Forces Covenant which has awarded £6,250 to the council under its 'strengthening delivery' programme.

Dawley Town Council has provided the venue for the sessions to take place as a part of its pledge to support those who serve or who have served in the armed forces.

Visit telford.gov.uk/armedforces to see what other support is available for the council.

Due to ongoing government restrictions, people are asked to check Telford Mind’s Facebook page for updates before attending each event.

