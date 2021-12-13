Residents back new swimming pool plans for Telford

Results from the first round of public consultation on plans to build a new swimming pool in the Dawley area have been published.

The first step of the consultation, which looked to gauge the appetite of residents for a new facility in the area, has been completed with over 1,100 people sharing their views.

Residents were invited to submit their views in a survey between October 1 and November 8, either online or by filling out a form.

Responses were received from all 30 wards in the borough.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for leisure, culture and visitor economy, said: “The feedback we have received shows that there is strong support for a new pool with 95 per cent of people taking part in the consultation saying that they, or their family would like to swim more often and 84 per cent of people strongly agreeing that a new pool would benefit the local community.

“Interestingly, 89 per cent of those who took part also said that they travel by car to the pool they currently visit.

"A new pool could change that, giving more people the opportunity to travel on foot or on a bike – which is better for their health and better for the environment too.”

The investment from Telford & Wrekin Council for a new pool facility is in addition to the wider investment of £1 million into leisure and activities announced in early October to support the borough to recover from the Covid pandemic.