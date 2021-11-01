Only days left in Dawley swimming pool consultation

By David Tooley

There's just under one week left to tell a council your views on a new swimming pool to be built in the area.

Dawley swimming pool consultation
Telford & Wrekin Council plans to build a new £8million pool in Dawley to help celebrate the achievements of its most famous son, Captain Matthew Webb.

Captain Webb was the first person to swim the channel in 1875, and the new pool would be open to celebrate the 150th anniversary of his efforts in 2025.

Work on the project could start late next year.

The investment from Telford & Wrekin Council is in addition to a wider £1million into leisure and activities to support the borough to recover from the covid pandemic.

Take part in the survey here: https://telford.researchfeedback.net/s.asp?k=163307662525

Or people can call in to Phoenix Sports and Leisure Centre, Duce Drive, Dawley, to pick up a form.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

