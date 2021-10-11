Residents urged to contribute to plans for new swimming pool in Telford

Councillors Shaun Davies and Eileen Callear joined poolside by Councillors Ian Preece and Kuldip Sahota

A new pool is to be created in Dawley – with the aim of using the facility to celebrate the achievements of its most famous son, Captain Matthew Webb.

Captain Webb was the first person to swim the channel in 1875, and the new pool, which is expected to cost at least £8 million, would be open to celebrate the 150th anniversary of his efforts in 2025.

Work on the project could start late next year.

Residents are currently being encouraged to share their views on what they would like to see at the new facility and what would influence their use of it.

The investment from Telford & Wrekin Council is in addition to a wider £1million into leisure and activities to support the borough to recover from the Covid

pandemic.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “For lots of us, the pandemic has taken its toll on our physical or our mental health.

"Swimming can help with this. The stats are actually quite startling.

"Swim England research shows that swimmers feel 6.4 times healthier than non-swimmers and that this is comparable to feeling 12 years younger.

"We’re proud to be investing in a brand new pool that will bring such significant health benefits to people by making swimming more accessible. I’d like to encourage as many people in and around Dawley as possible to get involved and shape our plans.”

Councillor Eileen Callear, cabinet member for leisure, culture and visitor economy, said: “This investment is about making a real impact on people’s lives, helping to tackle big issues such as obesity, mental wellbeing and loneliness as well as an opportunity for people to just have some fun.

"he pool will benefit many generations into the future, so if you live in the Dawley area, please do complete the survey.”

An online survey is gathering views until November 8.

Or people can call in to Phoenix Sports and Leisure Centre, Duce Drive, Dawley, to pick up a form.