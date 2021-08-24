Sexual predator who climbed into bed naked with young girl is jailed

Alan Mills, now 54, molested the first victim around 2001 in Dawley, and the second when she was at a sleepover at his home in Teignmouth in 2003.

The first victim was spared a more serious assault because Mills’s wife came into the room and ordered him to stop and go to bed, while the second girl was saved from a more serious assault when his labrador dog went into the room and stopped him opening her sleeping bag.

Mills climbed into bed with the first girl when she was aged about 10 and staying the night at his former home in Shropshire.

A judge at Exeter Crown Court praised her courage after she read out an impact statement in which she said the abuse had condemned her to a life sentence of mental torment. She finally called an NSPCC helpline in 2017.

It was only after learning that Mills was being prosecuted for the first offence that the second victim came forward.

Mills, of Upper Hermosa Road, Teignmouth, denied indecent assault on the first girl and indecent assault and indecency with the second.

He was found guilty at the end of a four-day trial last month and jailed by Recorder Miss Kate Brunner, QC this week.

She put him on the Sex Offenders Register and made a 10-year sexual harm prevention order which will prevent unsupervised contact with female children after his released.

She told him: "You abused two young girls who were under your roof and you should have been protecting them. Instead, you sexually assaulted both for your own gratification.

“The first was absolutely terrified by your assault and said it felt like it lasted for an eternity. I have heard her victim personal statement read with great dignity.

“She described what you did to her as a life sentence.

“The other victim described a tug of war with her clinging onto her sleeping bag to stop you taking it off and assaulting her in other ways.

“It must have been so confusing and terrifying for a young girl to have a drunk man attacking her in the dark in a strange house. The effect on her has been significant.

During the trial, Mr Peter Coombe, prosecuting, said the first offence happened when Mills was living in Dawley.

He climbed into bed with the girl naked. He was interrupted by his wife, who told him he was drunk and ordered him back to bed.

Mr Coombe said the second offence occurred in late 2002. He sexually assaulted her twice as she slept in a downstairs living room..

Mr Coombe said: “She says she was hanging onto the top of the sleeping bag for dear life.

Mills said both girls had invented the allegations and that he could not even remember meeting the second one.