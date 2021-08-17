Housebuilder teams up with Telford primary school for coronavirus teddy bear project

Taylor Wimpey North Midlands has been working with Ladygrove Primary School and Nursery in Telford to create teddy bears for pupils affected by coronavirus

Taylor Wimpey North Midlands has been working with Ladygrove Primary School and Nursery in Dawley to create a range of handmade teddy bears for pupils affected by coronavirus.

Taylor Wimpey donated the materials to the school, which is close to its Thornberry Hill development at Lawley Village, that were used by Ladygrove staff to knit, stuff and decorate 25 teddy bears by hand.

The bears, which are each wearing a knitted jumper with the school’s initials on, were then gifted to children who have lost family members throughout the pandemic or have been significantly affected by coronavirus in another way.

Jo Weichlbauer, Ladygrove Primary School and Nursery headteacher said: “The past 18 months have been really difficult for everyone and we’ve noticed the impact it’s had on a number of our pupils in particular, so we wanted to do something to try and make them feel a bit better and let them know we’re thinking of them.

“We came up with the idea of gifting them homemade Ladygrove Teddy bears and Taylor Wimpey very kindly agreed to donate the costs of the materials.

“The children that have received a bear so far have been really happy with them and we’ve also kept a few back for pupils that might need them when they return in September."

Carl Cooke, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, added: “We were more than happy to help Ladygrove Primary School and Nursery with its coronavirus teddy bear project, and are delighted to hear that the children are enjoying the bears.

“The pandemic has posed extreme challenges for everybody, especially young people, so it was wonderful to be able to help put a smile on these children’s faces."