House flooded as heatwave ends in heavy rain

Shropshire Fire and Rescue service responded to a call for help from the owners of the property in Finger Road, Dawley, just after 8pm.
A fire crew from Tweedale went to the house and discovered that the ground floor and cellar was flooded after the heavy rain that hit the area.
Firefighters took an hour to pump the water away.
The threat of thunderstorm and more heavy rain forecast earlier this week, has diminished with weather forecasters saying Shropshire is now unlikely to be hit as the south will be.