One vote win in council by-election

Liberal Democrat Cathy Salter

Lawley and Overdale Parish Council, in Telford, had a vacancy on its Lawley ward after the resignation of an independent member earlier in the year.

Cathy Salter, a healthcare assistant at the Princess Royal Hospital, stood as the Liberal Democrat candidate and received 140 votes, pipping Conservative Nick Dunn’s 139.

Labour’s Thiara Sukh polled 69 votes and independent candidate Jim Weir received 38.

She said speeding and road safety were major issues, with some voters complaining the roads are treated “like racetracks”.

She added she was disappointed at the levels of affordable housing in the area’s new development.

“Last night’s result was fantastic and is a reflection of the hard work of my team of volunteers who supported me,” she said.

“We based the campaign around listening to people rather than telling people what we wanted to do and it clearly struck a chord.

“I made their priorities my priorities.

“On the doorstep the main issue for residents were speeding and road safety, particularly on Lawley Drive and estate roads.

“I am a member of community speedwatch and residents have felt the roads are ‘like racetracks’.

“Another issue was public transport, particularly the lack of a school bus to local secondary schools.

“These are key areas I will be working on with my new council colleagues and my wider Liberal Democrat team.”

Lawley is a two-member ward. Mrs Salter will take office alongside Labour’s Raj Mehta.