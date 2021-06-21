Ian set for a solo cycling challenge

Cyclist, Ian Preece, with Victoria Vespa holding a picture of Luna-Seren, Allen Vespa and sixth month old Jude Vespa Cyclist, Ian Preece, with Victoria Vespa holding a picture of Luna-Seren, Allen Vespa and sixth month old Jude Vespa

Ian Preece a member of Great Dawley Parish Council, will cycle from Wembley stadium to the Princess Royal Hospital - in one day.

The solo ride, a total of 146 miles, will raise funds for the Maternity Bereavement Unit at the hospital. He estimates that the ride will take him 13 hours.

The unit helps bereaved parents from all over Shropshire.

Ian has been inspired by his colleague at Shropshire FA, Victoria Vespa.

She and husband, Allen, lost their daughter Luna-Seren, who was was born sleeping on January 4 last year at the Princess Royal Hospital.

A special fund, Luna's Legacy, supports local bereaved parents through community projects.

It is in the process of building a baby memorial garden locally and provides handmade keepsakes for families as well as donating funds to the maternity bereavement unit.

Ian is hoping his cycle ride will raise £500 to help Luna's Legacy.

He said he had been training for more than a year for the challenge and will complete his bike ride at the end of July - the date to confirmed dependent on the best weather.

Victoria said: "Thank you so much to those who have donated. It means the world to us."