Man trapped between car and wall released by firefighters in Telford

A man had to be released by firefighters after he was trapped between a car and a house wall.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Emergency services responded to a 999 call just before 5pm on Tuesday to a house in Matlock Avenue, Dawley.

Three fire crews went to the scene and low pressure airbags were used to release him in an operation lasting 20 minutes.

The man was not thought to have been seriously injured but was taken to Princess Royal Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a patient trapped between a car and a house on Matlock Avenue at 4.59pm yesterday, one ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was freed by the fire service. He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Princess Royal Hospital for further treatment."

Earlier in the day firefighters released a child locked into a car.

A crew from Wellington when to Billington Drive, Hadley, at 2.39pm and were able to release the young child within 15 minutes.

