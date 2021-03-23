Hopeful Telford BMX team is ready to ride again

The Wrekin Riders: On the bike is: Erin Marsh 11, then, from left, Jo Edwards, Sally Ward, Dave Hemmings, Helen Marsh, Kieran Edwards, David Marsh and Andy Whitworth

Wrekin Riders BMX Club in Dawley was first forced to close its gates 12 months ago when the pandemic hit and has only been able to open for a short period in between lockdowns since.

Young BMX riders from the club who had qualified for the BMX World Championships in America in May last year saw their dreams shattered as the pandemic saw the competition cancelled.

Other riders who usually compete across Europe saw race after race being cancelled too, along with the Midlands Regional Series closer to home.

Volunteers who run the club, which boasts a £250,000 national standard race track on Duce Drive, also faced disappointment as they were due to host two rounds of the national British BMX Series in August last year which would have given a much-needed economic boost to the club.

Children from the BMX club have kept themselves fit by taking part in virtual training sessions with coaches across the UK and have rode their bikes at pump tracks and on family bike rides – but the children said it does not compare to the fun and the experiences they would have had at their many racing events.

Club chairman Kieran Edwards, who also heads up the club’s coaching team, said the members had missed out on so much and the track itself had also suffered due to the bad weather.

Guidelines

Volunteers spent their first weekend at the track on Saturday and Sunday, preparing the track, the grounds and the facilities for when they hope to re-open the gates following the relaxation of the lockdown after March 29th.

The club is currently awaiting British Cycling guidelines regarding events.

Mr Edwards said: “We have all felt for the children so much - they went from training two to three times a week and racing every weekend during the race season to nothing.

“The majority of them had raced the first two rounds of the national series in Manchester in March and that was it.

“It isn’t just about the racing but the friendships and the fitness for them all. Of course there were also those riders who had qualified and booked to ride the World BMX Championships in America and to see that opportunity taken away from them was heartbreaking.

“We have had messages from parents and former BMX riders continually asking when we are re-opening. We know everyone is so desperate to have some fun and meet their friends again and get back on the track. We are looking forward to organising some fun races to get us all back into the sport.”