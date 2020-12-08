£35,000 boost for Telford town's High Street

Pictured celebrating the new High Street fund are, from left, Steph Burton of Dawley Launderette, Claudia Churchill of Hilbrae Charity Shop with Boo the dog, and Monika Janczylo of Golden Rolls.

Great Dawley Town Council has launched a Community High Street Fund to help bring new life to the area.

Ian Preece, the council's deputy mayor, said that the project would be delivered in partnership with local businesses and shops and would support a range of new initiatives.

“We are very excited to announce the new fund which we hope will help to develop and promote businesses, enhance the High Street and increase footfall as we begin to recovery from the Covid pandemic,” he said.

“This is much-needed investment and is on top of significant investment from the town council and Telford & Wrekin Council over recent years as it is well known that town centres everywhere have been affected by the challenges of this year.

“Our aim is to bring some vitality back to our High Street and get it buzzing again.”

He said that businesses could to apply for a grant to help with items such as contactless payment systems, window dressing, training in social media and website development and Covid-secure shopping measures.

“These are just a few of the steps we will be taking. We are consulting with each business to understand their individual needs and work in partnership with them so that our new fund is as effective and tailor-made as possible.

“It is hoped that people feel engaged and empowered – we want to create a great community in our High Street with everyone pulling together.”

Each shop or business applying for a grant will be asked to provide some match funding and the council will also be providing information on other grants available from a range of other sources.

As part of the initiative a "Dawley’s Great" brand has been created which will be promoted throughout the town and on social media, helping to portray a positive, friendly image.