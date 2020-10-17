Emergency operation launched to rescue man from Telford pool in early hours

By Sue Austin

Specialist firefighters had to use a ladder to rescue a man from a pool in Telford in the early hours of the morning.

Horsehay Pool
Horsehay Pool

The 26-year-old was rescued from Horsehay Pool after crews put a ladder across the water to reach him.

The alarm was raised just after 12.30am today and a major emergency operation was launched, with five crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue along with police and the ambulance service.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A 26-year-old male was rescued from water by water first responders, using a nine-metre ladder. "

The man was rescued by 1.04am and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

