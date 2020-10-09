Harvest drive thru to help Telford food banks

The Dawley Christian Centre. Photo: Google Maps

The food bank based at the Dawley Christian Centre will host the drive thru on Sunday, October 18.

Deacon Julie Morton said: "Around harvest time Dawley Food Bank usually receives donations of food from churches following their Harvest Festivals but this year donations are reduced because not all churches are open yet. Other similar organisations will have experienced the same.

"To help with this problem, we are organising a Harvest Drive Thru on Sunday, October 18, between 2pm and 4pm. People can bring donations of food (tins and packets) in their cars to the car park at the back of Dawley Christian Centre, next to George Street (TF4 3AA). Donations can also be dropped off on foot.