Woman in critical condition after Telford crash

The woman, in her 40s, was seriously injured in the crash on Dawley Green Way in Dawley, Telford, at around 3pm yesterday.

The fire service, police, two ambulances and an air ambulance all attended the scene near the Heath Hill Roundabout, where a silver Vauxhall Astra had ended up on its side.

A child, who was also involved in the crash, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The woman was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for treatment, with critical care staff from the air ambulance travelling in the land ambulance to give advance life support during the journey.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3.44pm yesterday to reports of a single vehicle RTC on Dawley Green Way in Dawley Bank.

"We sent the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a doctor and critical care paramedic on board, two land ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"On crews arrival, they found a woman in a critical condition. Staff worked quickly to administer advanced life support on scene before taking her by land ambulance on blue lights and sirens to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.

"The Midlands Air Ambulance crew travelled with the patient to continue advanced treatment. The second patient involved in the RTC, a child, was treated for minor injuries and also taken to hospital."

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is urged to call police on 101 quoting incident 00398i of September 22, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.

Alternatively information can be passed through the online reporting function on West Mercia Police website under the section 'Tell Us About', at westmercia.police.uk.