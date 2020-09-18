Telford primary school sends children home after positive test

Southall School in Dawley said that it has contacted all parents of children who were in direct contact with the child who tested positive.

Those children who have been asked to self-isolate can return to school in 10 days' time, on September 28.

In a letter to parents and carers, the school said: "We have just been advised that we have had a single case test result come back positive for Covid-19.

"All our processes have been in place, however, some cases in school are a reflection of the current Covid picture.

"As you would expect, we have reacted swiftly to implement the guidance for this situation, working with the Telford & Wrekin Health Protection Hub.

"All parents have been contacted where their child has been in direct contact with the individual (less than two metres for more than 15 minutes), and any potentially contaminated areas will be deep cleaned in line with our risk assessments and guidance documents.

"The school will remain open and only the pupils who have been in direct contact with the person who has tested positive will need to stay home. Children and household members can carry on as normal unless someone in the household becomes symptomatic.

"If you are concerned about your child and the symptoms of Covid-19, please seek advice from your GP, NHS Direct or by calling NHS 111."

Captain Webb Primary School, less than a kilometre from Southall School as the crow flies, has also seen children sent home after one tested positive.

Individual students at Hadley Learning Community, Haberdasher's Adams in Newport and Ysgol Llanfyllin in Powys have also returned positive tests.