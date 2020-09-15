31 children sent home from Telford school after pupil tests positive for Covid-19

The Captain Webb Primary School pupil was in a learning 'bubble' of 31 children and they have now all been told to isolate at home. The school, in Dawley, is staying open but parents are being contacted directly for reassurance.

Russell Griffin, spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "We can confirm that there has been a case of Covid-19 involving a pupil from Captain Webb Primary School in Telford.

"The parents of pupils within the affected learning bubble are being asked to collect their children today in order for them to isolate.

"All parents are being contacted directly to reassure them that the school was well prepared for reopening for the autumn term and had taken the all necessary steps.

"The school remains open. Telford & Wrekin Council and the school are monitoring the situation."