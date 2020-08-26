Man found dead in retirement village

Ralph Rushton, 63, of Hart Lane, Dawley, was found by staff at the retirement village when he failed to press his buzzer on the morning of April 27 to signify that he was awake and well.

A postmortem into his death showed that Mr Rushton had a large amount of opiates in his blood.

The senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford, at an inquest at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury, said Mr Rushton had a medical history of diabetes and severe heart disease.

He said no-one could say whether Mr Rushton had intended to kill himself or whether he had taken too many pills. accidentally.

He recorded that Mr Rushton had died from an overdose of prescription drugs.