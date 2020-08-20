Advertising
Abusive drunk man found to have hundreds in notes after arrest in Dawley
A drunk man who was abusive to people in a town high street was found to have dozens of £20 notes on him, and arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
Police were called to Dawley's High Street this afternoon, to reports that an intoxicated man was abusing people in the street.
He was arrested in connection with being drunk and disorderly in a public place, before officers searched him and found hundreds of pounds worth of £20 and £10 notes as well as several phones.
The man was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of money laundering offences.
