Abusive drunk man found to have hundreds in notes after arrest in Dawley

By Rob Smith | Dawley | News | Published:

A drunk man who was abusive to people in a town high street was found to have dozens of £20 notes on him, and arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Police were called to Dawley's High Street this afternoon, to reports that an intoxicated man was abusing people in the street.

He was arrested in connection with being drunk and disorderly in a public place, before officers searched him and found hundreds of pounds worth of £20 and £10 notes as well as several phones.

The man was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of money laundering offences.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

