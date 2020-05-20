Menu

Firefighters respond to kitchen blaze in Telford

By Rory Smith | Dawley | News | Published:

Firefighters responded to a kitchen on fire in the early hours of the morning in Telford.

Crews were sent to an address on King Street in Dawley at about 3.05am today.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service mobilised three appliances from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations to the incident, which involved a fire in the kitchen of the property.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet and two sets of breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze. A positive pressure ventilation system was also used to assist with clearing smoke from the address.

The fire service left the property about half an hour later.

