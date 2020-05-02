Councils donate thousands towards Telford Kindle campaign to reduce loneliness

Great Dawley and Madeley town councils have donated £2,000 each towards Telford & Wrekin's #KindleKindness campaign, which aims to deliver the devices to those in need.

Great Dawley Town Council diverted funds earmarked for improvements to the computer suite at Dawley & Malinslee Community Library to show its support in reducing isolation and loneliness throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

Mayor of Great Dawley, councillor Stefan Heighway, said: "The town council is really proud to support this and the kindles purchased with the monies will provide access to so many in our community that haven’t seen family or friends for some time.

"It is so important for those venerable and lonely people to be provided with access to the library services at this time."

Madeley Town Council was unanimous in its support for the campaign and said it hopes this funding will increase the number of devices and help support residents who are isolated or lonely.

Councillor Arnold England, mayor of Madeley, added: "This is such a valuable campaign and the town council is very proud to support this initiative for all of our residents, which will be widely used within our community."

Residents of Telford & Wrekin have been donating to raise funds to deliver a number of kindles or similar devices, which will have free library access, to help ease isolation and loneliness for those in care homes across the borough and women and children who are in hospital.

The latest donation comes after the first batch of 20 devices were this week delivered to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Through the council's #KindleKindness campaign, residents and businesses are being asked to come together and rally to raise £25,000.

People can donate towards the fund at gofundme.com/kindlekindness