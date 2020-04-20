Advertising
Telford man, 27, admits assaulting ambulance worker and breaking vehicle's wing mirror
A Telford man has admitted attacking an ambulance worker and breaking the wing mirror on an ambulance.
A West Mercia Police statement on social media said: "A Telford man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a key worker and criminal damage.
"Thomas Essex, 27, from Dawley, was arrested on Saturday (April 18) following reports that an ambulance worker was punched and the wing mirror of the ambulance was broken.
"He is due to be sentenced on 22 May."
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.