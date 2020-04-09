Teenager's jaw broken in Telford attack

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting the 17-year-old victim in King Street, Dawley.

It happened on Monday evening at around 6pm.

The attacker was with two other men, and police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Danielle Logan said: “We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to get in contact with us.

"We understand a passing motorist may have beeped a car horn and stopped at the time and are keen for that person to get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 ext 5936 quoting reference 281s 080420.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org