Great Dawley mayor who loved his community dies after heart attack

Malcolm Randle served on Great Dawley Town Council and was the mayor from 2018 until his death on Wednesday of a heart attack.

The town council announced his death and said he would be sorely missed.

A statement said: "Malcolm has been the mayor at Great Dawley for the years 2018/19 and 2019/2020, and councillor with us for nearly five years.

"We know that he will be missed within our community and in particular at the Great Dawley Dinner where he joined his friends for a weekly catch up and meal.

"During his time as mayor we know that Malcolm loved meeting as many people from the community as he could and attend as many functions to represent the council, he will be sorely missed by councillors, staff and the community.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathy go out to his family and friends at this sad time."

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies paid tribute on social media, saying: "I am so sad, Malcolm worked so hard for our community.

"He was an active member of our community before he became a councillor – often pushing me to do more locally; then he joined us and helped us make our part of the world that little bit better.

"RIP Malc. I’ll miss you."