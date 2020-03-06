Volunteers needed for tree planting day at Telford nature reserve

The community tree planting effort will take place at the Dawley Hamlets Local Nature Reserve later this month, and people are being invited to get involved.

It is part of a project to improve habitat quality and community engagement with the pools and former pit mounds, and forms part of wider efforts by Telford & Wrekin Council to tackle the climate emergency.

Friends of Dawley Hamlets Local Nature Reserve, supported by Telford & Wrekin Council, the Woodland Trust, and Telford Woods, will hold the event on March 28.

Telford Woods will be carrying out improvement works to parts of the site in preparation for the arrival of the saplings, coppicing and clearing self-set trees and brash.

Tristan Hayes, Telford Woods co-ordinator, said: “Traditional green woodworking skills such as coppicing have historically created pocket havens for wildlife, including endangered species such as the Dormouse, all across the British countryside. As these skills have come become endangered, so too have these crucial environments. We’re here to help preserve these ancient skills and habitats by working with communities to become social foresters and custodians of their local woodlands.

“We have been working closely with organisations across Dawley, such as Southall School and Great Dawley Town Council to look at what we can do locally to do our bit to protect the local environment. By joining the dedicated Friends of Dawley Hamlets Local Nature Reserve team on planting day, you can play your own part in tackling the climate crisis in your local area.”

Two consignments of saplings donated by the Woodland Trust will form part of this project – the first, a mix of elder, dog rose, crab apple trees and sloes will form part of a foraging walk along the Southall Road entrance to the site, while the second, which includes a mix of oak, hawthorn, rowan, hazel and silver birch will be used adjoining an ancient hedge line to improve habitat for wildlife.

Councillor Concepta Cassar, Ward Member for Dawley and Aqueduct, and Secretary of Friends of Dawley Hamlets Local Nature Reserve, said: “We would love members of the community to help us to make the reserve the best it can be by adopting and planting a free sapling.

"We all have a part to play in tackling the climate crisis and a small gesture like planting a sapling on our foraging walk will provide a hedgerow harvest for locals and wildlife alike for generations to come. This is an ambitious project and will go a long way to supporting the bats, birds and butterflies in our local area.”

Those who wish to take part are asked to sign up via the Friends of Dawley Hamlets Local Nature Reserve's Facebook page.