Storytelling event for Telford pupils

By Toby Neal | Dawley | News | Published:

Stories were brought to life for pupils from Dawley's Captain Webb Primary School thanks to a storytelling event at a nearby housing development.

Storyteller Sally with the children. Pic: Mike Sewell

The children were invited by David Wilson Homes to a session of storytelling and song with professional storyteller Sally Tonge.

It was hosted in one of its Doseley Park show homes, to mark National Storytelling Week, which runs to February 8.

Steve Barton, of David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Sally’s stories really enchanted the children, which was great to see."

Doseley Park features a selection of two bedroom homes priced from £137,500.

Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

