Storytelling event for Telford pupils

The children were invited by David Wilson Homes to a session of storytelling and song with professional storyteller Sally Tonge.

It was hosted in one of its Doseley Park show homes, to mark National Storytelling Week, which runs to February 8.

Steve Barton, of David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Sally’s stories really enchanted the children, which was great to see."

Doseley Park features a selection of two bedroom homes priced from £137,500.